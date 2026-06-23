The Lagos state police command recorded major operational successes in June 2026, arresting suspects linked to armed robbery, cultism, fake soldiers, and illegal immigration

About 14 firearms, 51 mobile phones, 47 sacks of military camouflage uniforms, and 80 cartons of suspected illicit substances were recovered during the operations

CP Tijani Fatai confirmed that 38 foreign nationals were also rescued from mob action in Epe, with 20 found to have entered Nigeria illegally

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has arrested dozens of criminal suspects and recovered 14 firearms, 51 mobile phones, and a truck loaded with military camouflage uniforms during operations conducted across the state in June 2026.

Commissioner of Police CP Tijani Fatai disclosed the achievements at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 23, stating that operatives conducted intelligence-led operations targeting armed robbery, cultism, illegal possession of firearms, impersonation, vandalism, and illegal immigration throughout the month.

CP Tijani Fatai briefs the press on the arrest of suspects and recovery of military uniforms and illicit drugs intercepted in a truck.

Source: Original

Among the most significant seizures, operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested three suspects, Chinedu David, Ezeagwu Chukwuma, and Ifeanyi Ogbeanyi, and recovered an unregistered MAN diesel truck loaded with 47 sacks of military camouflage uniforms and 80 cartons of suspected illicit substances. Preliminary investigation revealed the truck was allegedly being transported to the eastern part of the country.

Two suspected fake soldiers, Mercy Odundo and Joshua Ayomide, were also arrested after intelligence indicated they were wearing military uniforms and concealing a pump-action gun. Investigations confirmed neither was a member of the Nigerian Army.

One chance syndicate and cult arrests

A suspect linked to a "One Chance" robbery syndicate was arrested, and 51 mobile phones suspected of being proceeds of previous criminal operations were recovered from him. Separately, on Friday, June 12, operatives arrested four men identified as members of the Eiye Confraternity, recovering an English Beretta pistol loaded with 10 live rounds and a locally made pistol.

On Monday, June 22, three suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in which a victim sustained gunshot injuries, and one locally made pistol and four cartridges used during the attack were recovered.

Operatives of the Lagos state police command display military uniforms recovered after intercepting a truck allegedly transporting prohibited materials in Lagos.

Source: Original

38 foreign nationals rescued in Epe

On Wednesday, June 17, operatives rescued 38 foreign nationals from possible mob action in the Epe area of Lagos. The group comprised Chadians, Burkinabes, Beninoise, Malians, Togolese, Cameroonians, and one Ghanaian. Preliminary investigation revealed that 20 of the individuals had entered Nigeria illegally, while 18 held valid ECOWAS travel documents. The matter was referred to the relevant embassies and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Two cable vandals were also arrested while vandalising electric cables on the Third Mainland Bridge, and a dismissed soldier, Ishaya Barnabas, was processed for prosecution after military authorities confirmed he had been discharged from the 202 Battalion in Borno state on September 20, 2024, while he continued to impersonate a serving serviceman.

CP Fatai said the command would sustain its operational tempo, urging Lagos residents to continue sharing credible information with police to support crime prevention efforts.

"There will be no safe haven for criminal elements within the state," Fatai said.

Recovered firearms and suspected illicit drugs are displayed by the Lagos state police command following a major crackdown on criminal activities in June 2026.

Source: Original

Lagos police speak on IED scare in Mushin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported the recent suspected IED scare in Mushin, Lagos, which has been assessed and resolved by the police.

The Lagos state Police Command confirmed the development following a thorough assessment by its Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit.

CP Fatai visited the area for an on-the-spot inspection after receiving reports of a possible explosion in the early hours of Monday, June 22.

Source: Legit.ng