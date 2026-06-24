NBS: Diesel Price Rises 86.40% To N3,277/Litre In May 2026
- The NBS has revealed that the average amount Nigerians paid for diesel increased to N3,277.47 per litre in May 2026
- Nasarawa, Plateau, and Ebonyi recorded the highest diesel prices as businesses and consumers faced rising energy costs
- By zone, the North-West recorded the highest average diesel price, while the South-West recorded the lowest in May 2026
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, increased by 86.40% year-on-year to N3,277.47 per litre in May 2026.
According to the latest Diesel Price Watch report released by the statistics agency, the figure rose from N1,758.26 per litre recorded in May 2025.
The report also showed that diesel prices increased by 32.44% on a month-on-month basis, rising from N2,474.69 per litre in April 2026 to N3,277.47 per litre in May.
The increase reflects continued pressure on energy costs, with diesel prices affecting businesses, logistics operators, and consumers across the country.
State-level diesel price breakdown
State-level analysis showed significant differences in diesel prices across Nigeria, with Nasarawa recording the highest average retail price in May 2026.
Nasarawa State recorded the highest diesel price at N3,785.84 per litre, followed by Plateau at N3,576.40 and Ebonyi at N3,574.75.
Other states with high diesel prices included Kaduna at N3,535.84, Sokoto at N3,514.16, and Taraba at N3,489.20.
Meanwhile, Kogi recorded the lowest average diesel price at N2,823.85 per litre.
Benue and Kebbi followed with average prices of N2,961.33 and N3,016.14 respectively.
States with the highest diesel prices (May 2026)
- Nasarawa: N3,785.84
- Plateau: N3,576.40
- Ebonyi: N3,574.75
- Kaduna: N3,535.84
- Sokoto: N3,514.16
- Taraba: N3,489.20
- Jigawa: N3,442.98
- Rivers: N3,428.72
- Osun: N3,421.32
- Cross River: N3,388.85
States with the lowest diesel prices (May 2026)
- Kogi: N2,823.85
- Benue: N2,961.33
- Kebbi: N3,016.14
- Ondo: N3,028.60
- Katsina: N3,131.71
Zonal diesel price performance
The North-West recorded the highest average diesel price among Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones in May 2026.
The zone recorded an average price of N3,313.60 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest average at N3,227.55 per litre.
Diesel remains a key cost factor for businesses and industries, especially manufacturers and transport operators, due to its role in powering generators, logistics operations, and commercial activities.
Dangote slashes diesel, jet fuel prices
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) at the gantry by N100 to N1,600, providing much-needed hope for a drop in transport, logistics, and manufacturing costs in Nigeria.
Analysts said the cut is expected to kick off a new wave of price competition in the downstream market in Nigeria, with depot prices having been high recently.
In recent days, diesel has sold for between N1,660 and N1,670 across major Lagos depots, namely African Terminal, Sahara, Ibeto, and Duport.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.