The 2023 presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not go without some argument at the venue of the event

The ex-minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi had it heated with some party agents who were at the Eagle Square in Abuja for the primary

With the argument between the minister and the agents, a crowd was seen gathered a the corner of the arena after which the former minister walked away

One of Nigeria's former ministers for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Wednesday, June 8, was engaged in a heated argument at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

Daily Trust reports that Amaechi who is also a 2023 presidential hopeful got into an argument with some political party agents at the event arena.

Former minister Rotimi Amaechi was seen engaging in an argument with some agents of the party at the primary election venue. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the minister was seen and heard raising his voice over an issue while speaking with the agents.

While the root cause of the argument is not known, a crowd gathered to watch and eavesdrop on the minister's argument with the agents.

Upon noticing the crowd that seem to be building, Amaechi walked away from the scene while some of his supporters for his presidential ambition formed a circle around the agents.

