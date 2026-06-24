A video of Doris Ogala at the High Court has surfaced online, showing the actress being prevented from entering the court premises

A hearing was held at the High Court in Abuja to consider an application filed by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore

Many social media users shared their observations about how the actress was treated and questioned the actions of the security agencies involved

Nollywood actress and gubernatorial aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State, Doris Ogala, was recently seen creating a scene at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The actress, who has received significant support from human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, was at the court to show solidarity with him.

Reactions trail moment Doris Ogala created scene after being denied entry to the High Court over Sowore. Photo credit@dorisogala/@yeleosh

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Ogala was seen raising her hands and shouting after being denied entry into the court premises.

According to her, she was unarmed and questioned the security operatives about why she was being prevented from entering the court.

Doris Ogala repeatedly insisted that she had the right to enter the court and observe the proceedings, but armed security personnel barred her from gaining access.

Sowore's supporters rally behind Doris Ogala

Doris Ogala seen at Federal High Court to attend Sowore's hearing. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

The actress received support from protesters gathered outside the court, many of whom were awaiting the outcome of the proceedings involving Sowore.

They joined her in insisting that she had the right to access a public institution, especially since she was unarmed.

Court adjourns Sowore's bail matter

The human rights activist, who was recently arrested by the DSS, appeared in court for a bail hearing.

His bail application had earlier been affected by his absence in court. However, following the hearing on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the court revoked the bench warrant issued against him and fixed a new date for the continuation of the bail proceedings.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Doris Ogala

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress as she appeared in court to support Omoyele Sowore. Here are comments below:

@dreamboat528 reacted:

"Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees a fair hearing in public. Locking the gates undermines the rule of law."

@oluwa_danielrupess commented:

"This is not how to get justice."

@xtrapppp reacted:

"In as much as not everyone should be allowed in a court room. nigeria needs an actual revolution and a reset."

@ eshcisco said:

"Abia people are very lucky for this incoming governor."

@emmanuel.5013778 shared:

"Dis one travel from Abia to Abuja come run mad."

@dreamboat528 wrote:

"Knowing your rights in Nigeria is one thing; getting the authorities to respect them is another struggle entirely."

@dreamboat528 commented:

"Nigeria has rules, but our enforcement agencies choose when to follow them. This is pure lawlessness."

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family was supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng