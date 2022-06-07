Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently carrying out a covert investigation in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reportedly carrying out a covert investigation in Abuja.

According to Punch Newspaper, the operation is to observe delegates’ inducement and vote-buying at the ongoing presidential primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The newspaper quoted a source who said:

“We’re currently at the APC convention ground on a covert operation. We’re monitoring activities, and watching keenly for incidents of delegates inducement, vote-buying, and other electoral or financial fraud activities that might take place”.

Going further, the source claimed that the covert operation is being carried out in order to catch potential perpetrators unaware.

I see danger: Ayo Fayose writes Tinubu, reminds him of how Abiola, Awolowo were treated

Meanwhile, an open letter has been written to Bola Tinubu former Lagos governor. The letter was written by Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti.

In the letter posted on Twitter, on Monday, June 6, Fayose said his views are from the perspective of a Yoruba man and not as a politician.

Fayose said the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading presidential aspirant is swimming against tide by the cabals in his party.

Tinubu donates 50million to Owo, 25 million to catholic church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who visited Owo in Ondo state following terrorists attack on worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, the headquarters of the Owo local government area, has donated a total sum of 75million naira.

Specifically, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading presidential aspirant donated the sum of N50million to the local government and N25million to the Catholic church for the treatment of the injured among other things.

The donation was announced by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye on Monday, June 6 when the Tinubu came to commiserate with the state.

