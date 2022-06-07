The submission of a special list of five All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants by governors of the party is generating serious problems.

At the moment, aspirants whose names are missing in the list have outrightly rejected it, claiming that the move is against President Muhammadu Buhari's directives, Daily Nigerian reports.

The hopefuls, Governor Ben Ayade, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ogbonnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, and Tein Jack-Rich, recalled that the president only advised all the aspirants to consult among themselves and agree on a consensus candidate before the primary, The Nation added.

The aspirants are claiming that they were neither consulted nor invited to a meeting.

In a joint statement, the APC heavyweights said:

“As long as we are concerned no list has been submitted to Mr. President, the move by the Governors is considered a joke taken to the extreme with the aim of playing with the intellect of Nigerians particularly us from the South-East.

“Mr. President’s directive is very simple, that all Presidential aspirants including those from the North should meet and harmonise in order to produce a single candidate. As it stands we have not been consulted or attended a meeting where it was agreed that such names be sent to Mr. President.

“In the so-called list out of the five names only one was selected from the South-East and we are talking about fairness and justice to the South.

“What the Governors have done is a mere picnic in the park. These are the same Governors talking about Equity, justice and fairness yet in a clandestine manner purportedly sidelined the South East."

Source: Legit.ng