FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna state, has revealed who among the APC presidential aspirants President Muhammadu Buhari will pick if truly he was presented with five names to choose from.

A report published by Daily Trust in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7, had stated that APC governors came up with a list of aspirants from which President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to choose.

Quoting a source, the newspaper said the list was submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday, June 7.

The source was quoted to have said:

“They picked one from south-east, one from south-south, and three from south-west geopolitical zones in line with their position that power should shift to the south."

The list has the following names:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Governor Kayode Fayemi Rotimi Amaechi Governor Dave Umahi

Buhari will pick "Dan Amanan Daura"

Reacting to the development, Sani who used to be a member of the APC, said if it was true that the governors submitted the five names to the president, he will pick "Dan Amanan Daura".

"If and only if actually the president is presented with “five names” and he is to pick,he will pick Dan Amanan Daura," Sani tweeted.

Legit.ng's findings show that Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, is the one Senator Sani is referring to.

In February, the former minister was "crowned as the Dan Amanar Daura, the Trusted Laureate of Daura," according to Vanguard.

APC governors reduce proposed special aspirants list to three, names revealed

Meanwhile, latest reports have indicated that the five-man list has been pruned to three aspirants with Tinubu, Osinbajo and Amaechi making the proposed list.

However, the proposal is not a binding decision but a suggestion to Buhari who has requested them to assist prune down the 23 aspirants for consensus.

Other aspirants, particularly Kayode Fayemi and Yahaya Bello, are kicking, saying that they are still in the race.

