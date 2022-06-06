Senator Abdullahi Adamu seems to be angry about the presence of journalists at the APC secretariat

The APC national chairman has reportedly kicked out the press men and women who converged at the secretariat sourcing for news

The APC leader was said to have been concerned about the huge crowd of people at the secretariat and asked that they should be sent away

FC, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has reportedly asked accredited journalists covering the party activities to vacate its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to Leadership newspaper, one of the security operatives at the secretariat, who passed the information to journalists and asked them to leave the party’s secretariat premises, said they were acting on the instruction of the national chairman.

He said Adamu told them to send journalists out of the secretariat on the ground that he was returning to the secretariat to hold a meeting and the place was too crowded.

This is coming barely an hour after the party’s national working committee (NWC) distanced itself from Adamu on his endorsement of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

Abdullahi Adamu announces Ahmad Lawan as APC consensus candidate

Senator Adamu had earlier announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the party's consensus presidential aspirant.

The APC national chairman made the announcement at the meeting of the party's NWC on Monday, June 6, in Abuja.

Adamu told the NWC members that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Convention: Don’t be like PDP, Group tells APC ahead of presidential primary

Meanwhile, Legacy Transformation Initiative, a policy formulation, and analysis hub has lamented the inducement of delegates by Nigerian politicians as seen in the just concluded primary election held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-partisan group called on the ruling APC not to toe the path of the PDP ahead of its convention.

It said it will be a stain on the reputation of the party if its delegates are induced monetarily as it was in the case of the opposition party.

