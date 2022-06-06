Former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has won the Kano central senatorial ticket of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Senator Sherarau defected to the NNPP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after failing to secure a return ticket from the ruling party

Abdullahi Baffa and Kawu Sumaila also won the party's Kano North and Kano South senatorial tickets respectively

The former governor will be contesting to return to the 10th senate in 2023 under the NNPP, a new political party led by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Daily Trust reports that Senator Shekarau won the party’s ticket unopposed at the primary in Gezawa, headquarters of Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Monday, June 6.

Baffa, Sumaila win NNPP senatorial tickets

Two other prominent politicians in Kano who won two other senatorial tickets of the NNPP are Abdullahi Baffa and Kawu Sumaila, who will be contesting Kano North and Kano South.

