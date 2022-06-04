Earlier, indications emerged that Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, will run for the Sokoto South senatorial seat

In a new development, it has been finally been confirmed as the former presidential hopeful has clinched the PDP senatorial ticket

Meanwhile, the senatorial seat is currently occupied by Senator Ibrahim Danbaba who recently defected to the ruling APC

An emerging report by The Punch indicates that the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been declared the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Sokoto South.

Tambuwal seeks to represent seven Local Government Areas in the Red Chamber come 2023.

The LGAs are Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta, and Yabo.

Tambuwal wins PDP senatorial ticket. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku

Legit.ng gathered that the governor, last week, stepped down for former vice president Atiku Abubakar at the presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal had previously represented Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, where he rose to become the Speaker of the House in his third term.

By this declaration, the governor will slug it out with the incumbent, Senator Danbaba Dambuwa, who recently dumped the PDP for APC.

