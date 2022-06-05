As Nigerians continue to speculate about delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party's presidential primary scheduled to hold in Abuja on Monday, June 7 and 8, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has declared that he will win the presidential ticket.

Specifically, the governor while responding to Seun Okinbaloye during his appearance on Channels Television on Sunday, June 6, declared that he has 50 percent of the party's delegate in the bag.

He claimed that his youthfulness and successes in Kogi state has endeared him to the delegates who are in Abuja on their own because of him.

Bello who refused to step down his presidential ambition despite the agreement reached by the Northern governors insisted that no such agreement was reached by the northern governors.

