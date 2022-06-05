Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has commented that there was no terrorist attack in Ondo state during former governor Mimiko's administration

The governor who is also a presidential aspirant said this during a programme on Channels Television on Sunday

Meanwhile Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the current governor of the state hails from Owo, the site of the recent terrorist attack

Governor Yahaya Bello has lamented the attack on worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, headquarters of Owo local government area of Ondo state.

The attack resulted in the killing several members of the congregation during church service.

The Kogi state governor who was on Channels Television on Sunday, June 5, also commented that there was no such attack during the tenure of former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko. the programme was monitored by Legit.ng.

Source: Twitter

The outspoken governor who was in Abuja in preparation for the forthcoming All Progressives Congress presidential primary as at the time of the attack immediately came back to the state to conduct an on the spot assessment of the situation and share in the grief of the people.

Akeredolu, who doubles as the chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum has insisted that the ruling party must zone its presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria if it hopes to retain the presidency in 2023.

The Ondo state governor has also appealed to presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress(APC) from the North to withdraw from the presidential race.

However, Governor Yahaya Bello has refused to step down his presidential ambition.

Also, Akeredolu has been outspoken about situations in the ruling party, releasing cautionary statements from time to time. Most of these statements (as a result of its audacity and frankness) are believed not to have gone well for some party chieftains.

Yahaya Bello: Before 2pm on election day, I would have defeated Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile, Governor Bello declared that his candidacy would easily defeat former vice president Atiku Abubakar before 2pm on election day.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant made this known when he appeared on Channels Television on Sunday, June 5.

Bello who refused to step down his presidential ambition despite the agreement reached by the Northern governors said this while speaking on his candidacy ahead of the APC's presidential primary scheduled to hold in Abuja on Monday, June 5.

Source: Legit.ng