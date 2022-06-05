Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has declared that his candidacy would easily defeat former vice president Atiku Abubakar before 2pm on election day.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant made this known when he appeared on Channels Television on Sunday, June 5.

Bello who refused to step down his presidential ambition despite the agreement reached by the Northern governors said this while speaking on his candidacy ahead of the APC's presidential primary scheduled to hold in Abuja on Monday, June 5.

Bello expressed optimism that he would emerge as the chosen candidate considering all that he had achieved in Kogi in terms of security, unity and progress, building on the successes of President Buhari.

Recall that governors of the All Progressives Congress from the northern region had on Saturday asked the party to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

Source: Legit.ng