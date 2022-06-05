The national leader of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has been cautioned against making disparaging comments about President Muhammadu Buhari

Bola Tinubu was cautioned by some nationalists, youth and support groups within the ruling party

The groups also warned the APC national and a former governor of Lagos state against playing God in politics

Some members of the All Progressives Congress have faulted the former governor of Lagos state and the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, over his recent outburst in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The groups, comprising of Nationalists Movement, APC Youth Groups and Tinubu Support Groups warned Tinubu to stop playing God, adding that the presidency isn’t for sale.

Some groups within the APC have said that Bola Tinubu is playing God. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

Speaking to APC delegates in Ogin state last Friday, Tinubu had alleged that he was responsible for President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence in 2015.

He also claimed that he made Yemi Osinbajo and Dapo Abiodun, vice president and Ogun state governor respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, speaking at a press conference on Sunday, June 5, in Abuja, convener, Tobias Ogbeh said the victory of the party at the 2015 general elections was a result of collective action by dedicated and faithful party members.

Ogbeh also said that was coupled with the resolve of the Nigerian people to take their destinies into their hands by voting overwhelmingly for the APC.

He added that by claiming that he singlehandedly gave the party victory, Tinubu is delusional about his ambition and also a man that has refused to either by the omission or commission realize that the APC is a party of democrats where the rules and procedures are adhered to.

Ogbeh added that all presidential aspirants are equal and under no circumstance should Tinubu attempt to bamboozle the leadership of the party and the country by selling the presidential ticket to him.

He further said that Tinubu doesn’t deserve the presidency due to his unpredictable disposition.

Ogbeh's words:

"It is instructive to add that the statement credited to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how he singlehandedly made it possible for President Muhammadu Buhari to win the presidential elections is an insult to the sensibilities of the teeming APC party members that worked day and night tirelessly to see to the electoral victory of the party.

"That Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ascribed to himself the position of the god of the APC. As such, all-APC members and stakeholders should revere him and hand over to him the party's presidential ticket in the 2023 presidential elections is an anomaly."

How southwest region has benefitted from Muhammadu Buhari's presidency

He added that Tinubu has failed to remember that under the Muhammadu Buhari presidency, the southwest has benefited tremendously in political patronage.

He said:

"Vice president Yemi Osinbajo is from the southwest, and he is the number two citizen of the country as it stands.

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must respect the aspirations of other notable members of the APC that have indicated an interest in flying the party's flag in the presidential elections. As such, he must not play god."

2023: Tinubu’s outburst shows Nigeria needs a meek, active leader, group says

Legit.ng previously reported that the APC national leader and the presidential aspirant is facing backlash from political critics.

Tinubu was dealt a lot of criticism on social media for his recent remark to Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He was also criticized for making boastful comments about being instrumental to President Muhammadu Buhari's emergence.

Group throws weight behind Osinbajo against shortchanging VP's 2023 presidential candidacy

President Muhammadu Buhari had been urged to mobilise support for vice president, Yemi Osinabjo ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary of the ruling party.

The call was made by a support for the vice president, Movement for Better Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday, June 4.

According to the group, Osinbajo has remained loyal to the president and is in the right position to continue with the legacies of the Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng