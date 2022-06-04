One of the senior aides of President Buhari, Mallam Ya'u Darazo, has spoken on the comments made by Tinubu about his principal

Darazo said Tinubu's address which was made in Yoruba was taken out of context by opponents and mischief makers to damage his relationship with Buhari

The former Lagos governor had in Abeokuta, Ogun state, recalled his contribution to the victory of President Buhari in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Mallam Ya'u Darazo, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Special Duties, has urged Nigerians, especially APC members, to ignore the "malicious attempt by the opponents of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to misrepresent what he told party leaders and delegates" in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Thursday, June 2.

Tinubu had in Yoruba language said that without his support, Buhari would not have won the presidency in 2015.

President Buhari’s senior aide Mallam Ya'u Darazo says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's comments in Abeokuta were manipulated by mischief makers. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He said after three election losses, the president wept and said he would not contest again, but he (Tinubu) went to him and told him to run again and that he would win because he and others were on the president’s side.

Tinubu's statement distorted to cause discord between him and Buhari

Reacting via a statement sent to Legit.ng by Tinubu Media Organisation, Darazo who spoke in his personal capacity as a supporter of the presidential ambition of Tinubu, said what the former Lagos governor said was distorted.

He added that the distortion was a dubious attempt to cause discord between Tinubu and President Buhari.

His words:

“Let me start with a disclaimer. I am issuing this statement in my personal capacity. This is very important before mischief makers start attributing it to some other persons.

"For the avoidance of doubts, I am a supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I, therefore, belong to the Team assiduously working for Asiwaju’s 2023 Presidential Project. On his mandate I stand!!

"While addressing party delegates and supporters in Abeokuta, Tinubu recalled his contribution to the formation of APC and how his support made it possible for President Buhari to be elected President in 2015 having lost in 3 previous attempts in 2003, 2007 and 2011. Tinubu’s address which was made in Yoruba was taking out of context by opponents and mischief makers to damage his standing with the President."

President Buhari can see through the mischief, says Darazo

Darazo also noted in the statement that President Buhari can see through the mischief having being a victim of misrepresentation himself in the past and no ill-motivated plot can destroy the relationship between Buhari and Tinubu.

He further wrote:

“In the last 48 hours or so the media space has been polluted by the odious breath of mischief makers-nay ingrates? Who mispresented Asiwaju’s speech with the sole aim of planting discord between him and President Muhammadu Buhari. In their mischievous mind, that would earn them added advantage in the primaries for the Ticket of the APC.

“I have a message for them. They have failed woefully. They should not take Nigerians for granted; Nigerians are wise enough. Let the mischief makers note that, good and purposeful leadership is not on the same page with mischief. It’s good that Nigerians know them early enough. It’s very clear that their purpose of seeking leadership is not service driven.

“I was with Asiwaju in Abeokuta among other good people of Ogun State when he delivered the speech in question. It was in Yoruba Language. It was later translated to me—which I found quite acceptable and politically relevant to audience and even beyond. Truth is Sacred. If the mischief makers think that by mispresenting Asiwaju’s Statement they will get the sympathy of the President; they have failed again—and failed woefully."

The presidential aide stressed that President Buhari is not a stranger to the bashing of media mischief.

"He is a veteran. He passed through it. He suffered from it like no other leader in this country. When he sees media mischief, he would know it; certainly, like this one against Asiwaju," he said.

My respect for Buhari high, I’ll never denigrate him, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu had also earlier said he has great respect for President Buhari and he will never denigrate him.

The national leader of the APC said this in a statement personally signed by him on Friday, June 3, just a day after his outburst in Abeokuta.

Tinubu blamed the controversies trailing his comment on alleged willful misrepresentation of what he said by his political opponents.

We may punish Tinubu, says Abdullahi Adamu

Despite Tinubu's previous statement, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, has said the ruling party may punish him over his comment “against” President Buhari.

Briefing newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, June 4, Adamu said:

“We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the president.”

Source: Legit.ng