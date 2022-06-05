APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu is currently currently facing backlash from political critics

Tinubu was dealt a lot of criticism on social media for his recent remark to Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun

He was also criticized for making boastful comments about being instrumental to President Muhammadu Buhari's emergence

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's socio-political and economic group, Fusion 774, has said that only a candidate with the will of the people at heart and devoid of his personal ego can consolidate the milestone of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group made this known on Saturday, June 4 in a statement signed by the national patron, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed while reacting to Bola Tinubu's remark to President Buhari and Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Bola Tinubu bragging about how he helped Buhari become president of Nigeria has been greeted with a lot of criticism. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Tinubu who was addressing delegates of the APC in Ogun boasted that he made Governor Dapo Abiodun and his influence brought President Buhari into power stressing that it was his turn to become president of Nigeria.

The APC stalwart’s remark has since been greeted with criticism across various platforms, both on social media, the traditional media, and within the APC.

According to the statement by the leadership of Fusion 774, the outburst by Tinubu shows the level of his temperament and what Nigerians should expect if ever he wields power.

Dr. Abubakar said:

“One of the qualities of a good leader is maturity; a leader must think before talking especially in a country like Nigeria.

“The recent ranting and outburst of Senator Tinubu is a clear indication that the man doesn't have the temperament and pedigree required to lead Nigeria.”

He went further to describe Tinubu as one who personifies ethnocentric tendencies rather than a nationalist trait that is required of a true Nigerian leader.

Dr. Abubakar stated that what Nigeria needs is a neutral figure, devoid of any ethnic prejudice, one who understands the operation of the entire six geo-political zones of the country.

He said:

“I think what we need is someone who sees all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria as his constituency; someone who wants to rule Nigeria because he wants to make the country better by creating more opportunities for everyone to succeed and leave in peace.”

No other APC aspirant can consolidate Buhari’s legacy like Amaechi – Abubakar

The national patron of Fusion 774 called on the APC to tread carefully in presenting a suitable candidate who can defeat the PDP and emerging parties like the Labour Party and the NNPP.

Dr. Abubakar went further to single out the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as a candidate of high repute in character, diligence, and commitment to serving the people.

He stated that Amaechi understands the footprint of President Buhari’s reformation agenda for Nigeria and that it will only be right if he is presented as the bannerman of the party.

Dr. Abubakar said:

“The APC must ensure that they give their flag to someone who can go to the North and get votes for them. Tinubu can't do that. Even the VP or Ahmed Lawan can't do that. But I believe Rotimi Amaechi can do that. He is very popular in the North. The people love him because of the railway revitalization and his love for them. He is their Dan Amana, the trusted one. Don't forget that.

“Besides, he is Catholic and a grassroots politician who is at ease with people of other faiths. The President will be doing a great disservice to Nigerians if he doesn't recommend or anoint Rotimi Amaechi for the presidency. Nigerians should cheer up for this fresh air that is coming.”

