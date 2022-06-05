President Muhammad u Buhari has been urged to mobilise support for vice president, Yemi Osinabjo ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary of the ruling party

u The call was made by a support for the vice president, Movement for Better Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday, June 4

According to the group, Osinbajo has remained loyal to the president and is in the right position to continue with the legacies of the Buhari

A Yemi Osinbajo support group has thrown its weight behind the 2023 presidential ambition of the vice president as the primary election of the All Progressives Congress draws near.

The group, Movement for Better Nigeria on Saturday, June 4, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be guided in his alleged move to name a prefered successor ahead of the party's primary.

President Buhari has been urged to mobilise support for Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the APC presidential primary.

Speaking at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng, Paul Dowell, the coordinator of the group, said while the call for the president to name his successor continues to gain momentum, there is a need to ensure that a people's man emerges as the flagbearer of the APC.

Dowell warned that President Buhari's good legacies can only be solidified and delivered to the younger generation of Nigerians through vice president Osinbajo.

Osinbajo's loyalty to President Buhari

Adding that the vice president has continued to remain loyal to his principal and dedicated to his assignments in the presidency.

He noted that the MFBN wishes to state in clear terms that a tested and trusted man of charisma should be considered.

His words:

"We all know that the succession plan of every administration is as important as the administration itself, therefore as a group, poised to see a better Nigeria and ensure the sustainability of the giant strides of President Buhari led administration.

"We call on Mr President not to yield to pressure from some quarters to choose a candidate who does not have the capacity to lead the nation to its desired destination or choose out of sentiments."

He added that as a group, they would want the president to ensure that whichever way the party chooses to nominate its candidate either through consensus or direct primaries; nobody should be allowed to use money and resources to mesmerize the delegates.

Dowell suggested that the APC presidential primary election should be free, fair and credible.

Some of VP Osinbajo's achievements in the past seven years

The MFBN urging the president to consider Osinbajo as his successor following his leadership qualities, loyalty and love for the present administration, said the VP's achievements are as exemplified during his temporary stay as the acting president of Nigeria.

He added:

"Vice President Osinbajo during the period constituted the Presidential Task Force on Food Security mandated to reduce prices of food items in the country.

"He approved the award of N126 billion road projects spread across Kano, Bauchi, Adamawa, Kwara, Gombe, Enugu and Kaduna states. These are few to mention."

He concluded by noting that the MFBN is confident that for the APC to sustain its power, it must field a credible and refined candidate who will be able to contend with the opposition PDP and ensure that victory is gotten.

Another member of the group, Yagana Abba confirmed that Osinbajo has a blueprint to end the insecurity currently bedevilling Nigeria.

Abba said that all the vice president needs are a genuine platform to implement those ideas to the benefit of the development of the country.

