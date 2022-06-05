Alhaji Sule Lamido beleives Bola Tinubu is the only presidential aspirant that can give the PDP a tough time in the 2023 election

The former Jigawa governor, however, said President Buhari will not support the APC chieftain and he will not get the party's ticket

Lamido claimed the Nigerian leader is looking at pairing Ahman Lawan and Rotimi Amaechi for 2023

A top leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, is of the opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari will not support Tinubu to be president.

The former governor of Jigawa state who spoke to Sunday Vanguard at the weekend said he foresees a palace coup. According to him, this will lead to the emergence of Senate President Ahman Lawan and former transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi's presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lamido stated:

“Mark my words, Buhari will never ever support Tinubu. I know the man’s mentality and psychology. He will never ever support Tinubu. I said it but people didn’t believe me but wait and see. The whole thing is not about Tinubu or about any other interest. It is not even about the bigger picture called Nigeria but other interests. There is no way Buhari is going to support Tinubu, because the whole thing is going to take personal dimension.

“I said Buhari will not give Tinubu, he is trying to pair Amaechi and Lawan. So I foresee a palace coup.”

Why Tinubu's fellow brothers do not like him

The former governor added that Tinubu's brothers from the southwest do not like him because of his domineering attitude.

“Right now, Tinubu is going through hell from who? His own fellow brothers in Afenifere who openly don’t like him and also the APC governors who don’t like him because they say he is too domineering and a dictator. I mean, he is their own son, why can’t they make him?"

Only Tinubu can beat Atiku

Lamido, however, declared that Tinubu is the only presidential aspirant of the APC that can give his party (PDP) a run for its money.

Recall that former vice president, Atiku Abubakar only last weekend emerged as the winner of the PDP primary, clinching the party's presidential ticket.

He added:

“If the South is ready to win this election, the only candidate that can give the PDP a fight for their money is Tinubu. He has goodwill. He has a political family. In Nigeria today, even if it (APC ticket) not given to him, he will still win election because Nigeria wants anything except Buhari."

Tinubu is one of the 23 aspirants cleared by the APC to take part in its presidential primary taking place in Abuja from Monday, June 6, to Wednesday, June 8.

2023: It’s my turn to be president, says Bola Ahmed Tinubu

During his visit to Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Thursday, June 2, Tinubu told delegates of the ruling party that he deserved to succeed Buhari based on his antecedents.

Tinubu had in the Yoruba language said that without his support, Buhari would not have won the presidency in 2015.

He said after three election losses, the president wept and said he would not contest again, but he (Tinubu) went to him and told him to run again and that he would win because he and others were on his side.

My respect for Buhari high, I’ll never denigrate him, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu had earlier said he has great respect for President Buhari and he will never denigrate him.

The national leader of the APC said this in a statement personally signed by him on Friday, June 3, just a day after his outburst in Abeokuta.

Tinubu blamed the controversies trailing his comment on the alleged willful misrepresentation of what he said by his political opponents.

