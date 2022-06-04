Ahead of the APC presidential primary, one of the aspirants said he will only accept consensus if he is the one selected

John Odigie-Oyegun, the chairperson of the presidential screening committee, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Friday, June 3

The former governor of Edo state, however, said other presidential aspirants agreed to the consensus candidacy option

FCT, Abuja - A presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says he will only accept the option of a consensus candidate if he is the one selected.

John Odigie-Oyegun, the chairperson of the screening committee, said the aspirant whose name he did not mention said this while answering questions asked by the panel.

Presidential Aspirant Gives APC Crucial Condition to Accept Consensus Candidate Option

Source: Twitter

The former APC national chairman disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Friday, June 3, Premium Times reported.

He said all the other presidential aspirants reportedly agreed to the consensus candidacy option if there was ‘proper consultation.’

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We engaged every aspirant on the issue of consensus and it was a pleasant surprise that 99 per cent agreed that the party is supreme and whatever the party finally decides, with proper consultation, they were likely to accept.

“There is only one person that said I will accept consensus as long as it is based on me.

“So, I think it is a point I need to emphasize on it. That gives you a way in the hours ahead to trim down even more drastically. But finally, we think we should not be afraid of the contested primary if anybody insists on the contest,” the committee chairman said.

Though Odigie-Oyegun did not mention the aspirant, there are speculations that it is the former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu has in different forums insisted on a transparent primary exercise to elect the APC presidential candidate.

It is my turn to rule Nigeria, says Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that, Tinubu on Thursday, June 2, said he deserves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari based on his antecedents.

One of the leading presidential aspirants in the ruling APC stated this during his visit to Abeokuta to seek the support of delegates in Ogun state ahead of the party's presidential primary election.

The former Lagos state governor who spoke in the Yoruba language recalled that he had played significant roles in the build-up to the emergence of the APC as the national ruling party..

Source: Legit.ng