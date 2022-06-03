Femi Adesina has reacted to the claims that President Buhari asked the APC governors to help him pick a consensus ahead the presidential primary

The presidential spokesperson said the claims are not true, explaining that Buhari never discussed issues bordering on zoning, consensus, or imposition of candidates

Adesina said the president told the governors what he would like to see at the forthcoming presidential primary of the ruling APC

Aso Rock, Abuja - Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has faulted claims that President Muhammadu Buhari asked APC governors to pick a consensus presidential candidate for the ruling party.

Adesina in a piece titled ‘Visit to Spain: Let’s Buga for Mr President’ said that contrary to reports, President Buhari only met with the governors and gave them his “expectation” for the forthcoming presidential primary of the party.

The statement credited to President Buhari regarding alleged consensus candidate has been tearing the ruling APC apart.

Source: Facebook

Clarifying what transpired during the meeting, he explained that Buhari never discussed issues bordering on zoning, consensus, or imposition of candidates during his conversation with the governors.

He said the president told them what he would like to see at the APC presidential primary to elect a presidential candidate early next week.

Adesina wrote:

“No word about zoning, consensus, or imposition of candidate. He just charged them to let their plans converge, so that the party would put its best foot forward. Shortly after the meeting, we headed for the airport.

“A short time into the about five hours flight, I went on social media, to see that all hell had broken loose. Trust some Nigerians. When there’s no controversy, they simply create one. They will die of boredom if they don’t have something to wail or ululate about.

“What were they bellyaching on? Oh, he used the words ‘my successor,’ instead of ‘APC candidate.’ That means he wants to rig the election. Otiose.

“Oh, he talked about Governors who performed well being given opportunity to get a second term, for continuity. That means he wants to impose someone from within the government to succeed him. Consensus is what he wants. Puerile.

“Is consensus not one of the acceptable ways of choosing candidates, according to the Electoral Act? So the party can jolly well decide on the method it wants.

“Oh, he didn’t talk about zoning. APC wants to give its ticket to the North. Really? Did you see anything like that in the speech?

“I tell you. When some Nigerians don’t see what they expect in a speech or statement, they simply conjure and create their own. And the wailing starts.”

