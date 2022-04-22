The APC is facing a serious backlash from all angles over the announcement of its presidential nomination form

Many concerned Nigerians have vented their displeasure over the N100million form which many described as being outrageously expensive

Some believe that the ruling party is using it as a technique to sieve out women, youths and non-elite from contesting for political offices

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been criticized by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) over the outrageous sale of the party’s presidential nomination forms at N100 million.

Reacting to the fee, the executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani said describes the decision as shameful.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has rejected the N100 million fee pegged on the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo Credit: (CISLAC)

Rafsanjani made this known in statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 21.

The CISLAC boss who was not pleased with the decision accused the party of attempting to sieve out women, youths and well-meaning Nigerians from participating in politics.

He said:

“The current total fee is N5 million higher than it was 3 years ago when inflation was significantly lower and the common man had a better spending power.

“It has been well established that money politics has served the purposes of consolidating elite rule as well as the political exclusion of the less financially stable and marginalized groups.”

N100m nomination form: APC’s decision makes mockery of NotTooYoungToRun bill

Rafsanjani further stated that the ruling party APC is playing down the efforts of stakeholders and concerned Nigerian that campaigned vigorously to secure the signing of the Not Too Young.

He said:

“It once again re-emphasizes the lack of sincerity of purpose and political inconsistencies that have plagued this administration’s decisions/commitments to any cause or agenda.

“Needless to say, the Not Too Young To Run law has been reduced to only a facade that masks the true drivers of retrogressive politics in Nigeria, which include money politics, godfatherism and the lopsided economic disparity between the mighty old ruling class and the seemingly apathetic youths, deliberately pauperised by the same criminal political elite.”

He also stated the trend of commercializing the electoral process of Nigeria is not good for the politics of the country.

He described it as an attempt to filter the non-elite and allow money bag politician to take over the helm of affairs.

