The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has given a veiled response to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's comment on how he helped him to become governor

Taking to social media on Friday, June 3, the Ogun state governor said he is not an emperor by any chance and the governorship seat is not his family inheritance

Governor Abiodun's veiled response has elicited mixed reactions from many Nigerians on social media

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun says he is holding the position in the trust for all the people of the state.

Legit.ng notes that the governor's statement comes barely 24 hours after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, declared publicly that he (Abiodun) wouldn’t have emerged governor without him.

Governor Dapo Abiodun gave a veiled response after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he made him governor. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu made the statement when he visited Ogun state on Thursday, June 2.

“That one (pointing to Abiodun) that is sitting down here, could he have become governor without me? We were all in the stadium where they tore all the posters. Even the candidacy of the party, they didn’t want to give it to him," the former Lagos state governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In what appears to be an indirect response to Tinubu's statement, Governor Abiodun wrote on Twitter on Friday, June 3:

"I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance.

"I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself."

Olayinka Somuyiwa, @dshow225, said:

"Why can't you say this when Amosun want to tear u apart then? Obaseki when Oshiomole was dealing with him, he ran to Wike, now, same Wike is his enemy. It is alll about una interests, stop all these jargon quotes."

Victor Adedeji said on Facebook:

"Come out and tell us what he said wasn't true. Nemesis would soon catch up with you."

Idris Adekunle said:

"But an acclaimed emperor stood by you to become Governor. U can continue to mumu urself."

Pacesetter Ogundeyi Olutosin said:

"Your Excellency sir! You becoming the Governor of Ogun state has been predestined by God, no man on earth should give glory to himself.

"Your level of DISCIPLINE & MATURITY are highly noted by the good people of Ogun State sir."

Alaba Ogun said:

"There is no justifications for betrayal. This same man once helped you Sir."

Ibironke Akinyemi said:

"Your Excellency. We are Yoruba s and a people whose very existence is rooted in respect and culture. Kindly continue to dispense your abilities and God given skills to the best of your talents. God bless you sir."

Tinubu says Buhari would not have been president without his support

Similarly, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu said he led the political struggle that produced President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Tinubu also categorically said he nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.

He said Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs rose against him, fanning ember of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Source: Legit.ng