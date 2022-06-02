One of the frontline presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he led political struggle that produced President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Tinubu also categorically said he nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that he made the comment at presidential lodge in Abeokuta, the state capital, while addressing APC delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

He said Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs rose against him, fanning ember of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former governor also said when he was asked to submit three names for running mate, he pencilled down Yemi Kadoso, Wale Edun and Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that he later settled for Osinbajo as running mate.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“You have not heard this from me before. This is the first place I am saying this. If not me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas. Since he has emerged I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure.”

Tinubu also said without God and him, Governor Dapo Abiodun would not have emerged in 2019 election.

His words:

“Dapo that’s sitting down here, could he have become governor without me? We were at the stadium, they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn’t want to hand over it to him, I was the one who brought it.

“If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that without God and me, he would not have become governor.”

Delegates inducement: Don’t be like PDP, Group tells APC ahead of primary

Meanwhile, Legacy Transformation Initiative, a policy formulation and analysis hub has lamented inducement of delegates by Nigerian politicians as seen in the just concluded primary election held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-partisan group which made this known in a statement signed by Ibe Aniemeke Lawson, its national coordinator was appreciative of Nigerian youths for the non-violent atmosphere during the primary elections processes.

It also called on the ruling APC not to toe the path of the PDP, saying it will be a stain on the reputation of the party if its delegates are induced monetarily as it was in the case of the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng