Germany offers different visa types for study, work, and research, each with its own financial and eligibility requirements

Some German visa applicants must show a minimum bank balance, while others must meet a required annual salary to qualify

This report explains four German visa types, their requirements, and the minimum amount applicants must have or earn in 2026

Germany, just like several other countries around the world, offers different types of visas that allow foreigners to travel to Germany to study, work, carry out research, live, or engage in other approved activities.

On the official website of the German government, the different German visa types are explained in detail, including their purposes, eligibility requirements, and financial conditions.

4 visa types in Germany and the minimum amount applicants must have or earn to qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/picture alliance/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Source: Getty Images

Four types of visas in Germany and their requirements

Each German visa has specific requirements that every applicant must meet before being granted permission to enter the country.

One of the major German visa requirements is proof of financial capability. For some visa categories, applicants must earn a specified annual salary, while others are required to have a minimum amount of money in their bank account before their visa application can be approved.

This article by Legit.ng focuses on four major German visa types, their requirements, and the financial expectations applicants must meet in 2026.

1. Germany: Study visa

Foreigners who wish to study in Germany can apply for a German study visa by following the official application process.

However, applicants must meet the following Germany study visa requirements:

The applicant must have been admitted into a recognised university or higher education institution in Germany.

The applicant must prove that he or she can cover the full cost of living throughout the period of study.

At least €11,904 (N18,804,748) must be available in the applicant's bank account during the German study visa application process.

Proof of English language proficiency, where required by the chosen programme.

4 visa types in Germany and the minimum salary or bank balance required to qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

2. Germany: Work visa for qualified professionals

The German work visa for qualified professionals has higher financial requirements than the German study visa.

Applicants must ensure that their qualifications are officially recognised in Germany before applying.

Those seeking employment in healthcare or other regulated professions must also obtain the necessary professional licence.

The German work visa requirements include:

A valid job offer from an employer in Germany that matches the applicant's qualifications.

Applicants entering regulated professions must obtain the required licence before practising.

Germany requires eligible applicants to earn a gross annual salary of at least €55,770 (N88,099,869), where applicable.

Applicants must also prove that they have adequate pension provision.

3. Germany: Visa for professionally experienced workers

Germany also offers a visa for professionally experienced workers who wish to work in non-regulated professions.

To qualify for this German work visa, applicants must meet the following requirements:

At least two years of relevant work experience.

Proof of a job offer for a non-regulated profession in Germany.

Submission of the Declaration of Employment form during the visa application process.

The job must provide a gross annual salary of at least €45,630 (N72,081,711).

Applicants older than 45 may be required to earn a gross annual salary of at least €55,770 (N88,099,869).

4. Germany: Research visa

The German research visa allows qualified professionals to work with recognised research institutions in Germany.

The German research visa requirements include:

A hosting agreement or contract with a recognised research institute in Germany.

Written confirmation from the research institute stating that it will cover the applicant's living expenses and travel costs to and from Germany.

Apart from the German visa types listed above, the German government also offers several other visa categories that allow foreigners to travel to Germany for different purposes and stay for specific periods, provided they meet the relevant visa requirements.

Germany: African countries allowed visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Belgium published an official list of the only two African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles are eligible for Belgium's visa-free entry policy, while nationals of other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Belgium.

Source: Legit.ng