APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has claimed that he made Dapo Abiodun the governor of Ogun state

Tinubu made the comment in Abeokuta while consulting with APC delegates in the state ahead of the party's presidential primary election

Governor Abiodun had openly endorsed presidential aspiration of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Abeokuta - Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, has taken a swipe at Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state.

Speaking on Thursday, June 2 at a meeting with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, Tinubu said the APC did not want to give the governorship ticket to Abiodun in the build-up to the 2019 polls.

Tinubu said he worked hard for Dapo Abiodun to emerge Ogun state governor. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Speaking in Yoruba in a viral video seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu said he did much to ensure the success of Abiodun at the polls saying:

“That one (pointing to Abiodun) that is sitting down here, could he have become governor without me? We were all in the stadium where they tore all the posters. Even the candidacy of the party, they didn’t want to give it to him.

“It’s been over 25 years that I have been serving them. This one sitting at my back, Dapo, could he have become a governor if not for me?

“If he wants to hear, his life will be long. If he wants to meet God in his position, he would admit that he wouldn’t have become governor if not for God and I.”

Tinubu's anger with Abiodun may have been triggered by the governor's failure to endorse him in front of the delegates.

