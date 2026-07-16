A video of Hanks Anuku has surfaced online showing him visiting a cleric's home to seek deliverance amid ongoing speculation about his well-being

The veteran actor had previously been seen in different locations, appearing unkempt, prompting concern among fans

In the video, some viewers claimed to notice something on his phone, sparking further speculation as they shared their observations in the comments

A video showing veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku receiving deliverance from Apostle Leo of Salvation at the Mountain of God International Ministry has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh conversations about the actor's well-being.

The movie star has previously been spotted at different locations looking unkempt, raising concerns among fans about his mental health. At one point, he released a video to assure the public that he was in good health while warning critics against spreading false narratives about him.

Reactions trail video of Hanks Anuku being delivered amid speculation. Photo credit@ha1962anukuha

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Hanks is seen seated quietly as Apostle Leo prays over him. The cleric places his hand on the actor's head before giving him a liquid substance, which he sprays into Hanks' mouth as part of the deliverance exercise.

Apostle Leo also touches Hanks' eyes and head before handing him the bottle, instructing him to use its contents every morning and night.

Cleric appeals to Hanks Anuku's fans

During the session, Apostle Leo appealed to members of the public to support the actor financially instead of spreading rumours about his condition.

Reactions trail video of Hanks Anuku being delivered by cleric. Photo credit@ha1962anukuha

Source: Instagram

He urged people to show compassion by offering help, stressing that Hanks needs encouragement and assistance rather than speculation.

The video has since generated mixed reactions online, with many expressing concern for the veteran actor and hoping he receives the support he needs.

Watch the Instagram video of Hanks Anuku receiving deliverance below:

Fans react to Hanks Anuku's video

Here are some of the comments below

@phoenixrising3035 reacted:

"God please have mercy on him and grant him divine healing in Jesus name AMEN."

@folami_mike reacted:

"Wait oo, no be SportyBet page him open on his phone so?"

@bread_winners_comedy stated:

"How any times are they going to deliver him, I thought pastor Jerry delivered him sometime ago."

@obayemify7 wrote:

"Thank you for this love. May his deliverance be permanent. Amen."

@emmanuelagu1966 shared:

"Hanks is a legend. He will definitely be ok. God will see him through.".

@myspumante stated:

"Being your Brothers keeper is the Most honourable Act in the bible."

Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Hank Anuku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians in reacting to an alleged viral video of Hanks Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay, as she called on her colleagues to stop the lies.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users, who were left to contemplate whom to believe.

Source: Legit.ng