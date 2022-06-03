Days after leaving the the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu has joined the Accord Party to pick the party's governorship ticket

Adelabu dumped the APC after losing the party's governorship ticket for the 2023 elections to Senator Teslim Folarin

The former APC chieftain assured his supporters and teeming people of Oyo state of his determination never to disappoint them in the pursuit of his gubernatorial ambition

Ibadan, Oyo state - Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has defected to Accord Party to pursue his governorship ambition.

Adelabu who lost the APC ticket to Senator Teslim Folarin said Accord Party is the political platform upon which his gubernatorial ambition shall be pursued to actualize his lifetime dreams, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathered that Adelabu addressed his supporters on Thursday, June 3, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He said it was needless to restate the reason for relinquishing his APC membership because it was of public knowledge.

His words:

“What is important above all is that my leaders, supporters and teeming people of Oyo State are hereby assured of my determination never to disappoint them in the pursuit of my gubernatorial ambition to reality by the Will of God.

“I wish to present my humble self for the Political Liberation Movement to rescue our pacesetting state from the bad operation of clueless and inept people in government and in the other party.

“We shall together inaugurate a new era of peace and progress in our dear state in line with my 7-point agenda when I become the executive governor by God’s grace in 2023."

Before eventually moving to Accord Party, Adelabu had announced his resignation from the APC alongside some other aggrieved party leaders.

