On Monday, June 6, the ruling All Progressives Congress would conduct its presidential primary election

The move to pick the party flagbearer and presidential ticket has brought about disunity among major stakeholders of the party

Ahead of the 2023 general election, to retain the presidency in 2023 with Atiku Abubakar as PDP's flag bearer, APC has been advised to fly Senate President Ahmad Lawan's ticket with a southern running mate

Barely seventy-two hours to the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the report of the screening committee of the party is not ready, raising tension among aspirants and their supporters, Daily Trust reports.

The party’s presidential aspirants screening committee, headed by a former national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had screened 23 contenders for the APC’s presidential ticket at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja between Monday and Tuesday.

Since the completion of the exercise, 72 hours ago, there has been tension among the aspirants and their supporters regarding the outcome of the exercise.

The ruling party is in serious tension as the screening report is yet to be submitted 72 hours to the APC primary. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

The APC NWC received a petition against Tinubu

Legit.ng gathered that the committee received a petition against the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The petition was from one Sagir Mai Iyali, who claimed to be a member of the APC from Kano State.

He asked the panel to disqualify the former Lagos State governor over alleged false documents he purportedly presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) previously.

The screening committee’s Chairman, Chief John Odigi-Oyegun speaks

On Thursday, June 2, the screening committee’s chairman, Chief John Odigi-Oyegun disclosed that they are still working on their report, assuring that the public would be carried along when it is ready.

When asked when the report of the committee would be ready, Oyegun said

“I don’t know yet, we haven’t finished it. We are still working on it.”

The party had fixed its presidential primary for June 6, 7 and 8.

2023: Osinbajo meets APC national chairman, five governors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and five governors of the party on Thursday night, June 2.

It was reported that the meeting which took place at the presidential villa, Abuja may not be unconnected to the party’s presidential primary election slated for Monday next week, June 6.

The meeting comes after the conclusion of the party’s screening for presidential aspirants by the John Odigie-Oyegun-led committee.

2023: Sources say Buhari gave APC governors hint on Osinbajo as successor

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 31 during his meeting with APC governors and Adamu hinted that he will like to choose his successor.

Some APC sources have told Legit.ng that the president may have hinted about who he will pick as his successor.

According to the sources, the use of the word 'continuity' by the president suggests he may settle for Osinbajo.

