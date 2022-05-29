The outcome of the just concluded governorship primary of the APC in Oyo state has led to the exit of Chief Adebayo Adelabu and his supporters from the party

Adelabu who lost the APC governorship ticket to Senator Teslim Folarin announced his exit from the APC on Sunday, May 29

The 2019 governorship candidate of the APC said he would contest the 2023 guber election, suggesting that he will soon join another party

Ibadan, Oyo state - Chief Adebayo Adelabu has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside some other aggrieved party leaders.

Adelabu who was APC’s governorship candidate in 2019 lost the 2023 APC governorship ticket to Senator Teslim Folarin in the recently conducted primary, The Punch reported.

Oyo APC governorship aspirant, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, leaves the party after losing the guber ticket. Photo credit: Bayo Adelabu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that some Oyo APC leaders and Adelabu announced their exit from the party at Adelabu Campaign Office in Ibadan on Sunday, May 29.

I will contest 2023 governorship election, Adelabu says

Suggesting he will soon join another party, Adelabu, popularly called Penkelemes, vowed to contest the 2023 governorship election and assured his supporters of victory in next year’s election

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“We shall be successful. We will rescue Oyo State next year. We shall be victorious in 2023."

Folarin, representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, polled 954 votes to defeat Adelabu who polled 327 votes and came second in the election.

Setback for APC as popular senator dumps party, withdraws from governorship race

In another related development, Senator Magnus Abe has withdrawn from the Rivers state governorship race and also allegedly dumped the APC.

Senator Abe made this known on Thursday, May 26 via his campaign support group, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Vanguard (BATS-V).

The south-south coordinator of BATS-V, Tony Okocha disclosed that the 57-year-old politician will still be contesting for the governorship seat of Rivers state despite withdrawing from contesting under the APC.

APC primaries: Ajimobi’s son wins ticket for important seat in Oyo

In another report, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, has emerged the APC candidate for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency.

The late former governor’s son emerged as the consensus candidate at the party’s primary held on Thursday, May 26, in Ibadan.

His opponents at the primary stepped down to pave way for him as the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng