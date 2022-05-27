The son of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, has won the APC ticket for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency

After winning the ticket, Abiola-Ajimobi thanked God, his co-aspirants and supporters and promised to make the party proud

The late former governor's son also extended his hands of fellowship to his co-aspirants who stepped down for him

Ibadan, Oyo State - Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency.

The late former governor’s son emerged as the consensus candidate at the party’s primary held on Thursday, May 26, in Ibadan, Premium Times reported.

Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, wins APC ticket for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency. Photo credit: @mrlurvy

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that his opponents at the primary stepped down to pave way for him as the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 general election.

Abiola-Ajimobi speaks after winning ticket

Abiola-Ajimobi thanked God, his co-aspirants, and supporters for paving the way for him to emerge as a consensus candidate, promising to make the party proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also thanked the leaders and constituents for their unrelenting support for him as well as the party at large.

“I will make the people proud. I will make my constituency proud and give them quality representation. I promise to give my best against all contenders from the opposition parties,” he said.

He extended his hands of fellowship to his co-aspirants who stepped down for him, promising to work with them for the good of the party.

His words:

“I appreciate our state political leaders, zonal leaders, leaders at the local governments, all APC excos, members, delegates and good people of Ibadan south-west for their steadfastness, love and support.

“I wish all of us victory at the 2023 elections. May God spare our lives and reward our efforts."

Son of former Jigawa governor wins PDP's guber ticket

In another related development, Mustapha Lamido, the son of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lamido defeated his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior minister for works by 829 to zero votes.

Three votes were invalid in the exercise which took place on Wednesday, May 25.

Source: Legit.ng