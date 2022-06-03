Former Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has shared his opinion regarding APC's national leader and presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu's ambition

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Sani stated that Tinubu played a huge role in President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in 2015

The PDP chieftain who made this revelation through a tweet he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday, June 2, confirmed that Tinubu helped Buhari to defeat Jonathan, lamenting politics keeps no record of history

A former lawmaker of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has revealed what Bola Tinubu Did for President Muhammadu Buhari to defeat Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 general election.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Sani took to his verified Twitter account, saying the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful, Tinubu played a big role in Buhari's emergence as president of Nigeria.

The former lawmaker laments how politics disrespect and forget history.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Shehu Sani reveals how Tinubu helped Buhari to defeat Jonathan in the 2015 general election. Photo credit: Shehu Sani, Buhari Sallau, Tinubu Support Group

Source: Facebook

He tweeted:

"Actually, Jagaban has played a leading role in the emergence and victory of PMB in 2015;but politics doesn’t always respect or appreciate history."

Nigerians react

Nigerians however reacted to the former governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP in Kaduna who lost at the just concluded primary election of the opposition PDP.

@Dawa419 tweeted

"Did he do anything worth cresting his name in the history of our nation by bring PMB? So you're calling what he did in 2015 historical? Then you need to be unfollowed sharply."

@KabirMisali tweeted

"The bragging and boastfulness of Jagaban and his fans chuckle me. As if he's the only one that made almost everyone what they're. Jagaban contributes. Others contribute too."

@ranty_39594 tweeted

"But he said he wants to contest to become a president, is that too much to ask?... Let the administration honor his decision and give them a free and fair platform for all of them to contest nau."

@NoFakeLove14 tweeted

"Jagaban was the person that gave Buhari the national clout he needed to win a general election. He was only winning in the north with his CPC and ANPP until he formed a force with Jagaban."

@fcchilaka tweeted

"Tinubu's statement smacks of disdain. nPDP members would feel disrespected. Without nPDP APC would not have won too. They provided real info to nail PDP. Jagaban has a right to aspire to be President but should do so within the bounds of respect."

@MrRufyy tweeted

"Same way Buhari played a leading role in your emergence as Senator."

Source: Legit.ng