Mainstream Nigerian news media was buzzing over the week with reports of President Muhammadu Buhari's remark to All Progressives Congress (APC) governors about choosing his successor.

2023: At Last, Buhari Speaks On APC Presidential Candidate, Tells Party Governors His Mind

President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the method of choosing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the forthcoming primary.

The major story in newspapers review is on Buhari's successor

Source: UGC

Speaking with APC governors in Abuja on Tuesday, May 31, the president advised them to focus on the changing dynamics of the country and the expectations of Nigerians in electing a candidate.

5 APC Presidential Aspirants Who May Be Picked as Buhari's Preferred Successor

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On Tuesday, May 31, President Muhammadu Buhari made a "feather-ruffling" statement that has continued to generate heated reactions; he said he would like to pick a preferred successor ahead of 2023.

Until the Tuesday statement, the presidential aspirants of the APC, more than 20, had been looking forward to the primary slated to hold on June 6.

2023: Pastor of Famous Nigerian Church Reveals Buhari's Successor in Prophecy

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been spiritually declared the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This was the prophecy of Pastor Alamu David of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Abule Egba, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 1.

2023 Presidency: 5 Politicians Who May Emerge Atiku's Running Mate

On Saturday, May 28, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku polled 371 votes to emerge the winner of the PDP presidential primary which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Weeks After Resignation, Buhari's Ex-Minister Wins Governorship Ticket

Uche Ogah, the immediate former minister of mines and steel development, has clinched the Abia All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

Ogah, after the direct primary held on Friday, May 27, polled 141,952 votes out of the total 195,801 votes cast.

Did Jonathan Make It? Here is List of 23 APC Presidential Aspirants Being Screened ahead of Primaries

After repeated postponements, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally commenced the screening of its presidential aspirants ahead of its highly anticipated primaries.

As the exercise begins on Monday, May 30, the ruling party has released the official list of those to be screened.

2023: After Atiku's Victory, Trouble Lurks For Tinubu, Osinbajo As Buhari Gets Call On APC Consensus Candidate

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for electing Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 presidential candidate.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, May 29, Kalu was pleased that Atiku is from the northeast because, in his view, the region should produce the next president.

Source: Legit.ng