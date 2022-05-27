The former minister of mines and steel development, Uche Ogah, did not lose on both sides after resigning from his office

Ogah on Friday, May 27, was declared the winner of the Abia APC governorship primary election

Of the total 195,801 votes, cast Ogah polled 141,952 and was announced the winner by the returning officer, Perfect Okorie

Abia - Uche Ogah, the immediate former minister of mines and steel development, has clinched the Abia All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

Ogah, after the direct primary held on Friday, May 27, polled 141,952 votes out of the total 195,801 votes cast, Vanguard reports.

Ogah is now the Abia APC governorship candidate (Photo: Uche Sampson Ogah)

Source: Facebook

The former minister was declared the winner of the poll by the returning officer of the state, Perfect Okorie, who also noted that the entire process was free and fair.

Speaking after the declaration, Ogah thanked the party members who participated in the exercise for trusting him with their support, adding that he will not fail them.

The Abia APC governorship candidate dedicated the victory to God and expressed certainty that he will be victorious in 2023.

