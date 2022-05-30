Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for electing Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 presidential candidate.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, May 29, Kalu was pleased that Atiku is from the northeast because, in his view, the region should produce the next president.

Therefore, the former Abia governor called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president as its flagbearer ahead of the forthcoming election.

He advised all other aspirants to drop their ambition for Lawan, who is equally from the northeastern part of Nigeria.

Even more, the Senate's chief whip, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pick Lawan as his successor, arguing that this is what is expected in a democratic setting.

He went on to state that it will be equity for the southeast if a president of northeastern extraction emerges, adding that the talk about a southern presidency is no longer feasible except "the APC wants to go on political retirement."

His words:

"Congratulations to the PDP for electing a North Easterner. Nigerians must have seen what I saw yesterday. For our party the APC, it is no longer feasible to talk about southern candidates except the APC wants to go on political retirement.

"I urge the national chairman of the party and the entire NWC to stamp their feet and zone APC presidential ticket to the North East.

"President Muhammad Buhari has a right to choose his successor and I call on him to pick Senator Ahmad Lawan as his successor. In every democratic setting, presidents and governors support and pick their successors.

"I call on President Buhari to pick a successor from the North East and that will be the equity the South East needs. With the northeast, the cycle will be closest to the completion of regions producing the president of Nigeria.

"By now, all APC aspirants should drop their ambition and support a northeasterner. Senator Ahmad Lawan is the destination.

"Congratulations to the North East as we look forward to a president of Nigeria from the northeast."

