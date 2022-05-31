For President Muhammadu Buhari, what should influence APC's choice in picking the presidential candidate is victory in 2023

This is a major point in President Buhari's message to APC governors during his meeting with them on Tuesday, May 31

Buhari also advised them to choice a candidate who will inspire confidence and trust in Nigerians ahead of the 2023 polls

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the method of choosing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the forthcoming primary.

Speaking with APC governors in Abuja on Tuesday, May 31, the president advised them to focus on the changing dynamics of the country and the expectations of Nigerians in electing the candidate.

Buhari told APC governors to focus on victory in choosing a presidential candidate (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

He urged them to have victory as their major focus in the entire process, adding that the flagbearer must be someone who will give a sense of confidence.

President Buhari said:

“In a few days, the party will be holding its Convention during which primaries would take place to pick the Presidential Flag Bearer for the 2023 General Elections. This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world, the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.

“...allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens, and the global community.

"Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.”

Read details of Buhari's meeting with the governors in the statement released by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, below:

