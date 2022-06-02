Presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the leadership of the APC in Oyo state, to make peace with all the aggrieved members of the party

Tinubu made the appeal on Thursday, in Ibadan while addressing thousands of APC members and delegates ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary election of APC

Meanwhile, Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterparts from Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje have arrived in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, to woo the party delegates

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and a presidential aspirant of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 2, waded into the crisis within the Oyo state chapter of the party.

Vanguard reports that he urged Senator Teslim Folarin, the party flag bearer to reconcile all the aggrieved party leaders and members in no distance time.

Tinubu, who addressed 99 Oyo state party delegates in Ibadan, told Folarin that the governorship election is a not child's play, hence the need to visit the aggrieved party leaders’ houses, even at midnight, to reconcile and forge unity ahead of general elections.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Ganduje and others have arrived in Ibadan the Oyo state capital, as part of his electioneering campaign. Photo credit: Pioneer Reporters

Recall that Folarin, representing Oyo Central Senatorial District polled 954 votes at the primaries to defeat his closest rival, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, fondly called Penkelemes.

Tinubu who said that he will still come to Oyo State to meet the party members insisted that Folarin should make peace with other aspirants of APC to win the election.

He explained that APC cannot win the election with a divided house.

Tinubu said:

“I want you to vote for me and the sons of my friends and Folarin. I come here to market myself and these people. Folarin will go and prostrate for the elders, he will beg. He will walk and go to houses to beg them. He will walk and succeed.

“You cannot win with a divided house."

