Ibadan, Oyo state - Bola Tinubu, one of the leading presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the Oyo state chapter of the party to be united.

The former Senator also drummed support for the children of the late political stalwarts and former governors of the state, Lam Adesina, Adebayo Alao-Akala, Abiola Ajimobi, who are running for various elective offices, adding that he has commitment with their fathers and he must not betray them.

Tinubu, who was in Ibadan on June 2, met with the party leaders, stakeholders, and delegates to the APC convention slated for June 6 and 7, according to a statement released by Tinubu's Media Team on same day.

He then raised the hands of Dapo Lam Adesin, who is running for House of Representatives, Olamiju Akala and Idris Ajimobi, who are contesting seats in Oyo State House of Assembly.

Tinubu speaks on the importance of unity in Oyo APC

Stressing on the importance of unity ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former Lagos State Governor told the party leaders in the state to rally support for the Governorship and other candidates of the party.

He said that the party would not defeat the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state if it is factionised, thus, he urged that the leaders should work together as one.

While charging the party leaders, Tinubu said,

I know there is internal wrangling among you. I want to appeal to all of you and all leaders here that you must all work together.

This visit is to meet you today, I will still come back when we will have private meeting. If you really want to win the coming elections, there is no way you won’t work together, otherwise you will lose votes.

I want you all to work with Teslim Folarin. He has serious work to do before he can win. He will beg, traverse the state, we will vote and we will win.”

