The APC has welcomed Senator Kola Balogun days after he resigned his membership of the PDP in Oyo state

Balogun, reports indicate, have sealed a deal to clinch the senatorial ticket of the APC as joins the party ahead of 2023

The senator had left the PDP after Governor Seyi Makinde gave the Oyo South senatorial ticket to Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, a former APC chieftain

Ibadan, Oyo state - Kola Balogun, the senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023.

Senator Balogun had on Monday, May 2, resigned his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Kola Balogun, the lawmaker representing Oyo South, has left the PDP for the APC ahead of 2023.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that his exit from the PDP was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Dapo Falade, on Monday evening in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He had allegedly resigned from the PDP after Governor Seyi Makinde gave the Oyo South senatorial ticket to Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, who recently defected from the APC.

Senator Balogun joins APC to pick senatorial ticket

Leadership newspaper reported that Senator Balogun who is the younger brother of Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, sealed a deal on Wednesday, May 4, to join the APC and pick its senatorial ticket for the forthcoming election.

According to The Guardian, Senator Balogun has confirmed his defection saying:

“It is true. Yes, it is confirmed. I have joined APC."

It was gathered that the senator had initially expressed displeasure over the manner Governor Makinde withdrew the South senatorial ticket from him and handed it over to Tegbe.

With the development, the APC now has all three senators from Oyo state.

Ibrahim Danbaba dumps PDP, defects to APC

In a similar development, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba has dumped the PDP for the APC.

The move was made known through a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, April 27, during plenary.

According to Lawan, the senator has announced his decision to leave the opposition party, and join the ruling APC. The leadership of the senate confirmed Danbaba's defection through a letter read during plenary on Wednesday, April 27.

