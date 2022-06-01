The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP led by the national chairman has presented a Certificate of Return to the 2023 presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar

In reaction, Atiku while soliciting the support of the PDP leaders urged the major stakeholders of the party to get to work and not take the impending defeat of the ruling APC for granted

Excited Atiku disclosed that the primary was a contest within a family but the main contest is the one to win the presidency of our country for our party

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has solicited the support of his rivals in the opposition party to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, The Punch reports.

Atiku made this appeal on Wednesday, June 1, after he received the party’s Certificate of Return at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

According to the former Vice-President, his main opponent is the APC and not his co-aspirants in Sunday’s presidential primary.

Atiku seeks Wike, Saraki, others support to defeat APC as he receives a certificate of return. Photo credit: PDP Nigeria MEDIA

Source: Facebook

Atiku appeal to Saraki, Wike and others

He urged his contenders to join forces with him to eject the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Atiku said what happened was not an election but a process for the party to put its best forward for the general election, Daily Trust added.

This was as he also pleaded with the NWC to bring everyone on board towards wrestling power from the APC, adding that:

“We should not take their defeat for granted. We must unite and work extremely hard for every single vote in this country. There is so much to do. And there is very little time to waste. So let’s get to work.”

2023: Atiku’s presidential bid under threat as Bakare issues strong statement

In another development, Presidential hopeful under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tunde Bakare has reiterated his stance to become the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general elections.

It was reported that the pragmatic pastor while commenting on the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of PDP said that he will defeat him in a presidential election if APC hands him the mandate.

While speaking to journalists, Bakare was quick to hand Atiku his props stating that the Adamawa-born politician is a worthy bannerman for the party.

PDP primary: Finally, Fayose congratulates Atiku, commends Wike’s consistency

In other news, the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for winning the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, held last week in Abuja.

Fayose was silent since the aftermath of the presidential election. However, he commended Governor Nyesom Wike, who came second in the election for being consistent in action and character.

Fayose, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, was among the two aspirants who failed to secure a single vote.

Source: Legit.ng