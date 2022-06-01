There was panic at the ceremony organised to present a Certificate of Return to former VP Atiku Abubakar as one of his supporters collapsed

The yet to be identified man was said to have collapsed due to extreme heat as the venue of the event was overcrowded

The man was quickly taken out of the hall and concerned individuals revived him by pouring water and using a hand-held rechargeable fan to provide air for him

FCT, Abuja - A yet to be identified supporter of former VP Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), collapsed at the party secretariat, in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, on Wednesday, June 1.

The man lost consciousness at the ceremony organised by the party to hand over the certificate of return to the presidential candidate, Daily Trust reported.

The elderly man reportedly succumbed to the harsh condition inside the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the National secretariat of the party that was filled beyond capacity by the party faithful and supporters.

Efforts by the management of the party to control the large population of those who came to witness the exercise was unsuccessful.

The air conditioning system was overwhelmed leading to extreme heat and heavy sweat among those present.

Appeals by the MC of the ceremony for for support groups and other supporters to vacate the NEC hall was not heeded.

The event, which had been slated for 12noon, was already behind schedule by about an hour, leaving many party members, observers and faithful very uncomfortable.

Unable to bear the condition, the man was said to have tried to find his way outside, but he collapsed.

The development caused panic among those close to the door in the hall as he was quickly rushed outside.

He was made to sit at the security post where concerned individuals tried to revive him by pouring water and using a hand-held rechargeable fan to provide air for him.

The man later regained consciousness and was made to sit to regain his full strength before moving out of the vicinity.

