Kano Hisbah has banned mobile phone movie download and distribution businesses across the state's 44 local government areas

The board linked the directive to complaints over certain films and videos being circulated by some operators

Hisbah deployed officers for enforcement and warned operators about possible legal action under state laws

The Kano state Hisbah Board has banned the business of downloading and distributing movies through mobile phones across the state's 44 local government areas.

The board said the move is aimed at protecting public morality and promoting Islamic values after complaints that some operators were circulating pòrnògràphìc films and other videos considered offensive to the state's religious and cultural beliefs.

Hisbah takes action against mobile movie download businesses in Kano over concerns about offensive content. Photo: NigeriaStories

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The directive, according to Daily Trust, was announced on Thursday, July 16, in a WhatsApp message by the Deputy Commander General of the board, Dr Mujahid Aminuddeen.

"The Hisbah board has banned downloading and distribution of movies through mobile phones across the 44 local government areas in the state," Aminuddeen said.

Why Hisbah imposed the ban

According to the board, the decision followed reports that some people involved in the business were sharing pòrnògràphìc films and other video materials that conflict with Islamic teachings and Kano's cultural values.

Hisbah said the restriction is part of efforts to protect young people from harmful content and curb what it sees as growing moral decline among youths linked to indecent films and videos.

The board also urged those who depend on the business for income to seek other lawful means of making a living.

Officers deployed for enforcement

Hisbah said its personnel have already been deployed across the state to ensure compliance with the directive.

"The board has deployed its personnel to monitor compliance through routine patrols and enforcement operations across the state."

The board warned that anyone who continues the business despite the ban could face legal action under Kano State laws.

"Anyone found violating the directive will face legal action in accordance with the laws of Kano State."

Mobile movie vendors in Kano face a new restriction as Hisbah announces a statewide ban on the business. Photo: NigeriaStories

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The Kano State Hisbah Board is responsible for enforcing Sharia-related regulations in the state.

In recent years, the agency has introduced several measures targeting activities and content it considers inconsistent with Islamic teachings and the cultural values of Kano state.

Kano Hisbah arrests 16 over alleged immoral activities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Hisbah Board arrested 16 youths during operations across parts of the state over alleged immoral activities, with officials disclosing details of the raids.

The board’s Deputy Commander-General, Mujahiddeen Aminuddeen, said six men and 10 women were apprehended at locations including El-Kanemy Suite, BUK Road, Danbare and Layin Shisha areas.

Aminuddeen added that the suspects, described as first-time offenders, received counselling and signed undertakings before their release, while the board would continue monitoring their conduct.

Kano Hisbah clarifies Christians’ mass wedding eligibility

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Hisbah Board addressed concerns over Christian participation in its mass wedding programme, stating that eligible Christians can apply alongside Muslim couples.

Deputy Commander-General Mujahideen Aminuddeen said widows, widowers, divorcees, bachelors, and spinsters can benefit from the initiative, regardless of their religious background.

He added that Christian couples had participated in previous editions, including three couples in 2023, while applicants undergo screening before selection for the programme.

Source: Legit.ng