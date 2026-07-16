Vice President Kashim Shettima presents his 2027 APC vice-presidential nomination certificate to President Tinubu

Certificate confirms Shettima's submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Development marks another step in the All Progressives Congress' preparations for the 2027 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has taken a major step towards retaining his position as President Bola Tinubu's running mate in the 2027 general election by presenting his nomination confirmation certificate to the President.

The certificate confirms that Shettima's name has been officially submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presented his nomination certificate to President Tinubu in Abuja. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@officialSKSM

Source: Facebook

Shettima presents nomination certificate

The presentation took place after the completion of the APC nomination process, signalling the formalisation of the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 poll.

The confirmation certificate serves as evidence that Shettima has been duly nominated and his candidature transmitted to INEC in line with the electoral process.

APC ticket takes shape

The development reinforces the APC's preparations for the next presidential election, with President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima expected to seek a second term in office.

Tinubu announces 2027 running mate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a formal step towards the 2027 general elections, with the party's National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, officially receiving the completed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presidential nomination forms for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The handover took place at a ceremony in Abuja, where Hon. Ibrahim Masari, the President's Special Adviser on Political and Other Matters, submitted the forms on Tinubu's behalf.

Source: Legit.ng