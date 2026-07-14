Yakubu Gowon has defended Muhammadu Buhari, rejecting claims that the late president governed in the interest of the North alone

The former Head of State explained why he believes Buhari treated every state fairly throughout his eight years in office

Gowon equally recalled Goodluck Jonathan's role in Nigeria's peaceful 2015 presidential transition

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has defended the late former President Muhammadu Buhari against long-standing claims that he favoured northern Nigeria while in office.

Speaking at Buhari's first-year remembrance in Abuja on Monday, Gowon said the former president governed the country fairly and worked for the benefit of every Nigerian, regardless of region.

Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon speaks on Buhari's legacy and regional bias allegations. Photo: X/MBuhari, StanleyNkwocha

Source: Twitter

He rejected the widespread belief that Buhari's administration served only the North.

"Some people think that, yes, he was only president for the North. No, he made sure that all the states were treated equally, all parts of the country were treated equally and fairly."

Gowon also said Buhari's focus throughout his eight years in office was the welfare of the entire country.

"His time in office was to take care of all Nigerians, not only the North."

Gowon remembers Buhari's service

The former military ruler said Buhari devoted himself to serving Nigeria and should be remembered for the effort he put into leading the country.

He thanked those who attended the remembrance programme, saying Buhari gave his best during his years in public office.

Jonathan praised over 2015 election

Gowon also recalled the tense atmosphere during the 2015 presidential election while he was attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Gowon says Buhari served all Nigerians and recalls the peaceful 2015 transfer of power. Photo: StanleyNkwocha

Source: Twitter

According to him, many delegates feared Nigeria could experience violence after the polls. He said those concerns eased when then-President Goodluck Jonathan accepted the election result before the final declaration.

Gowon said Jonathan's decision helped ensure a peaceful transfer of power and prevented the country from sliding into crisis.

Buhari's political journey

Buhari served as Nigeria's military Head of State from December 1983 to August 1985 before returning as a democratically elected president in 2015 after three unsuccessful attempts. He won re-election in 2019 and remained in office until 2023.

Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari joined the Nigerian Army in 1961.

He died in a London hospital on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

Leaders gather for Buhari’s first remembrance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the first-year remembrance held for former President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday, July 13.

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari, family members, political leaders, traditional rulers, diplomats and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, which featured prayers and tributes in honour of the late Nigerian leader.

The remembrance marked one year since Buhari's death and reflected on his years of public service, from military Head of State to two-term civilian president before his burial in Daura, Katsina state.

Source: Legit.ng