Abuja - A foremost Nigerian nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark has declared his support to Igbo candidacy as he blessed Engineer David Umahi for success in his presidential ambition.

In a statement by Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity which was made available to Legit.ng, Umahi Clark offered his blessings when Umahi paid him homage in his Abuja residence on Wednesday, March 2.

The elderstatesman while extolling Umahi's visible leadership acumen, emphasized that it was the turn of core Igbos to produce the next president of Nigeria.

He insisted that those from related ethnic Nationalities should support Ndigbo to enthrone the likes of Governor Umahi to rescue the Nation from collapse.

Clark said:

“When I say I want a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction, I do not mean someone from Delta or Rivers State or anywhere else safe from a pure southeast Igbo president.

"My preferred choice is Igbo. So, my son, I have heard you, I have prayed for you, whatever you deserve, God will grant it for you.

“When you defected to APC, I asked why, we all are fighting this cause but if the PDP we the Igbo served 100% abandoned the Igbos, then we all will abandon the PDP, I have told them already."

He commended Umahi for the infrastructural accomplishments in Ebonyi state and prayed to God to grant his ambition the needed fulfillment.

The Ebonyi governor on his part applauded the elder statesman for his blessings and assured him that he would turn around the fortunes of Nigeria if given the opportunity.

He said:

“I believe that if God shows mercy on this country, He will not bring up a pure professional politician to be the president of Nigeria. Nigeria needs a bit of a business-minded person who also has gone through our nature of politics, and Nigeria needs someone who can engage very properly. Without engagement, without finding what are the people’s problems, why do you do what you are doing, and without fairness, equity, and justice it will be very difficult for our country to unite."

Governor Umahi said his ambition was in the hands of God and only Him would ensure he emerges victorious at the next year's polls.

