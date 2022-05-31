APC governors' meeting to deliberate on who to nominate as President Buhari's successor in 2012 has ended in a deadlock

President Buhari had told the governors to help him in the task of choosing a successor but the latter are yet to come up with recommendations

Some of the governors advised nominating two colleagues from the south and the north but there were pushbacks, so the meeting was adjourned for a few hours

FCT, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) governors consider nominating two among them as President Muhammadu Buhari's anointed successor.

Premium Times reported that the governors made the move at the meeting held on Tuesday evening, May 31, to discuss the stance of President Muhammadu Buhari on the party’s presidential candidate.

APC governors consider nominating two colleagues as President Buhari's successor. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting was held in Abuja, minutes after the APC governors had a meeting with President Buhari.

At the meeting with the president, Buhari told the governors that he would like to pick his successor and wants the governors to support him to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

APC presidential primary: Meeting ends in deadlock

According to Premium Times, the meeting ended in a deadlock and will reconvene at 8pm.

At their own meeting, one of the governors said members could not agree on how to implement the president’s request.

The unnamed governor was quoted to have said:

“We believe the president has not settled for any particular person and that is why some governors felt the best thing to do was to nominate two of us (one each from the north and south) to the president for consideration."

The source said many northern governors, however, argued that no southern governor could defeat Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, in the presidential election; so the north should be given preference.

This reportedly angered some southern governors.

Nominees don't have to be governors, say southern govs

It was gathered some of the southern governors also argued that the nominees do not have to be state governors.

This position is believed to have been pushed by governors loyal to some southern presidential candidates such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

Since the governors could not agree, they resolved to end the meeting and reconvene at 8pm.

After closed-door meeting with APC governors, Buhari departs Abuja

After his meeting with the APC governors, President Buhari is departing for the capital of Spain, Madrid, on a three-day state visit.

A statement by Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, disclosed that Buhari's visit is on the invitation of President Pedro Sanchez.

The Nigerian leader will meet with the Head of State of the Spanish nation, His Majesty King Felipe VI.

Source: Legit.ng