President Muhammadu Buhari has taken measures to distance himself from the plot to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 race

According to reports, instructions have been given that there shall be no public release of photos of any meetings between the former president and the incumbent at this time

Meanwhile, there has not been any formal confirmation that he submitted the presidential nomination forms or whether he would be included in the screening expected to happen this week

The Presidency has distanced Muhammadu Buhari from a plot to foist former President Goodluck Jonathan as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, ahead of the 2023 general election, The Nation reported.

Presidency sources said at the weekend that Buhari, who described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a failure in a recent television interview, could not be supporting any move to draft the one-time leader of a party he defeated roundly twice to come to power on the platform of the ruling party.

The president's position explained

Although the president has not indicated who he is backing for the APC presidential primaries, an informed source explained:

“Former President Jonathan is certainly not in the picture at all.

“The mentioning of his name has been invoking feelings of absurdity and ridicule in the Villa.”

APC chieftain reveals position on Jonathan's qualification to become the party's flagbearer

Also on Sunday, May 29, a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) said Jonathan was not qualified to be the ruling party’s standard-bearer in the 2023 election, The Sun added.

There have been speculations that Jonathan is a likely preferred candidate to replace President Buhari.

A Northern governor and some close associates of the president are linked to the plot to draft Jonathan into the race.

It was learned that to prevent the president from being continually linked to the ex-president’s purported bid, the presidency has taken measures to distance President Buhari from the plot.

2023: APC chairman, Adamu meets with Jonathan ahead of crucial primary, details revealed

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has once again been wooed by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as their possible presidential candidate.

According to the report, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu met with the former president in his Abuja residence in what was said to be a meeting of over four hours.

Legit.ng also gathered that the meeting was coming on the heels of a previous meeting between the former president and Mamman Daura, the influential nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC chairman reacts to consensus rumours

Meanwhile, in another report, the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu said only God can determine the flag bearer of the APC.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option for the party presidential primaries.

Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary.

