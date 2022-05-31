President Muhammadu Buhari may have hinted who he will pick as his successor in a recent meeting with APC governors

Inside sources say the president's use of the word 'continuity' suggests he may settle for his Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo, 65, is Nigeria's vice president and one of the leading presidential aspirants in the ruling party

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari will likely anoint a successor and propose a consensus presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) next week.

The president gave this indication on Tuesday, May 31 during his meeting with APC governors and the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Some APC sources have told Legit.ng that the president may have hinted who he will pick as his successor.

According to the sources, the use of the word 'continuity' by the president suggests he may settle for his deputy and Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Presidential sources believe this to be a direct reference to what has been the far-flung and widespread support the vice president has garnered in the last several weeks after he declared to run for president and then embarked on nationwide interactions with APC delegates.

The source who was present at the meeting added that the governors told the president they would embark on consultations following his stance at the meeting.

Buhari was said to have explained that already APC has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels.

His words:

''For example, first-term governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election. Similarly, second-term governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.''

The source said in talking about how the party has encouraged first-term governors to go for a second:

"The president was urging for consistency in choice of the party’s flagbearer and also hinting on his preference for continuity through his deputy."

2023: Buhari speaks on how APC presidential candidate should emerge

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Buhari broke his silence on the method of choosing the presidential candidate of the APC during the forthcoming presidential primary.

The president advised the APC governors to focus on the changing dynamics of the country and the expectations of Nigerians in electing a candidate.

He urged them to have victory as their major focus in the entire process, adding that the flagbearer must be someone who will give a sense of confidence to the masses.

