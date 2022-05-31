The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says Peter Obi, could have been his running

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi could have become the running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano if had joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

This was disclosed by Kwankwaso in an interview on Channels Television.

Obi, on May 27, joined the Labour Party hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before he made this move, there were speculations that Obi may form an alliance with Kwankwaso in the NNPP to contest the presidency.

However, the former governor has been elected the presidential candidate of the LP after three other aspirants stepped down for him.

On the other hand, Kwankwaso is the only presidential aspirant in NNPP.

Kwankwaso said:

“Well, actually, we had the opportunity to talk to ourselves on many national issues until a few days to the time when he declared for the Labour Party of which now he is the presidential candidate."

“I wish him well and I wish all other presidential candidates well. I’m sure this (presidential election) will be decided by the people across the country who are going to vote on 25th February 2023.”

Asked if he would have considered Peter Obi as his running mate, the former Kano governor said many people suggested the idea.

“Many people just suggested that. I believe that it could have been possible if not because he joined another party. Now, he is already a candidate as we have seen from the news now. We look forward to seeing what happens in the next few weeks."

