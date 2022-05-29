A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar for his emergence as PDP's presidential flagbearer

Obi in his message shared via his personal Twitter page described Atiku as his leader and dear brother

The presidential hopeful also to God to continue to guide Atiku in his political endeavour to become the president of Nigeria

Despite dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) three days before the party's presidential primary, Peter Obi has sent a congratulatory message to Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the opposition's flag bearer for the 2023 election.

Obi who recently joined the Labour Party in a tweet shared on his personal Twitter handle described as his leader and dear elder brother.

Peter Obi on Sunday, May 29, sent a congratulatory message to Atiku Abubakar for winning the PDP's 2023 presidential primary election. Photo: PDP Atiku Abubakar

In his 'sincere' congratulatory message, a current presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Obi prayed to God to continue to bless Atiku, the PDP's 2023 flagbearer in the forthcoming election.

His words:

"On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E Atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the PDP.

"I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always."

The tweet which was personally signed by Obi also generated over 2,500 retweets and 579 quoted tweets and over 10,300 likes in less than one hour after it was posted was personally signed by Peter Obi.

Nigerians react to Obi's message to Atiku

In reaction to Peter Obi's congratulatory message to Atiku, several Nigerians shared their views on the turnout of the event in the polity.

While many commended the former governor for leading an exemplary political lifestyle others accused Obi of moving faster than his shadows and against his 'leader'.

A Twitter user, @firstladyship said:

"Peter Obi is leading by example by congratulating Atiku. He also attended Atiku’s Declaration & left out Adamawa State during his trips consulting & wooing the Delegates.

"But some persons will tell you Obi is the problem. How can you not see this man is very unusual & different?"

Another user, @novieverest said:

"He is your leader, you are our leader. On behalf of the Okwute family and Obidients, I sincerely congratulate our leader, elder, and president, H.E Peter Obi as the incoming President of Nigeria. Let's go!!!!!!"

For @OdeDixon, many will see Obi's congratulatory message to Atiku as weakness even though it screams strength to the rooftops.

Atiku wins PDP presidential primary, emerges opposition party's candidate for 2023 elections

Nigeria's lead opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had elected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku who was also the PDP's presidential candidate in the 2019 elections polled the highest votes in the election which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

No fewer than 767 delegates decided the fate of the presidential aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

