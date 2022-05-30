An emerging report from Punch indicates that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is said to be having a meeting with his former number one opponent, Governor Nyesom Wike.

The report has it that part of the agenda of the meeting is to unite both PDP heavyweights and form a force to reckon with against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Among those in attendance is the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

Vanguard gathered that the venue of the said meeting is in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng